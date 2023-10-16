Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,716 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 2.1 %

HBI opened at $3.96 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

