Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $160.00 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

