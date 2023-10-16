Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

