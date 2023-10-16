Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $54.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

