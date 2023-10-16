Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

