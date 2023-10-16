Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Update

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine 4

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine 4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine 4 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Price Performance

Alpine 4 stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Alpine 4 has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 ( NASDAQ:ALPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

