Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,411 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Altria Group worth $171,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after purchasing an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.74.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.75 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

