AM Squared Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

American International Group stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

Read Our Latest Report on AIG

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.