AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 119,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 436,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 405,373 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 48.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,572,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.