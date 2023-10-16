Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.89. 323,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

