American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,052 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.42% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $54,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $34.70. 28,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

