American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 765.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

