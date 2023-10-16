American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.19.

NYSE:AMT opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.36. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

