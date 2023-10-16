Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.70. 5,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,313. The company has a market cap of $141.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.54. Ames National has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 4,824.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 38.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ames National by 608.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

