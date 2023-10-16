Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,823. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.92. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

