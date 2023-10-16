Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 742,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

