Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $143.71 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.54 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $336.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.01 and a 200 day moving average of $433.91.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
