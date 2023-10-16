Analysts Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target at $12.91

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Trading Down 1.0 %

AVDX stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. AvidXchange has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.64.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,330.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $99,572,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,887. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.