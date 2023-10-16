Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $8.77

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $803.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after purchasing an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 875,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

