Analyzing Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) and Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pool and Andritz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $5.78 billion 2.35 $748.46 million $15.09 23.04 Andritz N/A N/A N/A $1.07 49.52

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. Pool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 1 3 6 0 2.50 Andritz 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pool and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pool presently has a consensus target price of $386.70, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Pool’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pool is more favorable than Andritz.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 10.32% 45.78% 15.91% Andritz N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Pool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Andritz shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pool pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andritz pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pool has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Pool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pool beats Andritz on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of entire hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

