Analyzing Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) and Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Breville Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Woodmark and Breville Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 1 3 1 0 2.00 Breville Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

American Woodmark currently has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.78%. Given American Woodmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Breville Group.

This table compares American Woodmark and Breville Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $2.02 billion 0.63 $93.72 million $6.69 11.54 Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 34.82

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group. American Woodmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and Breville Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.52% 16.85% 9.25% Breville Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Woodmark beats Breville Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About Breville Group

(Get Free Report)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

