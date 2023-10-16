Analyzing Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) & Its Peers

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ermenegildo Zegna to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Ermenegildo Zegna Competitors -493.47% 5.83% 1.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.67 billion $54.24 million 20.92 Ermenegildo Zegna Competitors $2.23 billion $170.27 million 22.07

Ermenegildo Zegna’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna. Ermenegildo Zegna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ermenegildo Zegna pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ermenegildo Zegna pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 44.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ermenegildo Zegna has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ermenegildo Zegna Competitors 286 1347 1940 62 2.49

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus target price of $13.97, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ermenegildo Zegna has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna peers beat Ermenegildo Zegna on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

