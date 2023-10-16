Analyzing Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) & NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hibbett pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NEXT pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hibbett pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NEXT pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hibbett is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Hibbett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hibbett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 6.43% 29.34% 11.60% NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Hibbett and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hibbett and NEXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 1 2 4 0 2.43 NEXT 1 2 4 0 2.43

Hibbett currently has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.29%. Given Hibbett’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hibbett is more favorable than NEXT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hibbett and NEXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.72 billion 0.34 $128.06 million $8.44 5.61 NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 21.71

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. Hibbett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hibbett beats NEXT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. Hibbett, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

