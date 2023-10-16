Analyzing Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) & Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marston’s and Jack in the Box, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marston’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack in the Box 1 11 6 0 2.28

Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $93.63, suggesting a potential upside of 44.07%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Marston’s.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marston’s N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -4.61 Jack in the Box $1.72 billion 0.76 $115.78 million $7.39 8.79

This table compares Marston’s and Jack in the Box’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Marston’s. Marston’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack in the Box, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marston’s pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Jack in the Box pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Marston’s pays out -73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack in the Box pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marston’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Marston’s and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marston’s N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 8.99% -18.39% 4.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Marston’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jack in the Box shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Marston’s on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marston’s

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

