Analyzing Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) & Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Sony Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sony Group has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Sony Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sony Group is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sony Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sony Group pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sony Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.60% 7.28% 4.77% Sony Group 8.08% 13.36% 2.94%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Sony Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.95 billion 1.05 $96.79 million $3.73 22.16 Sony Group $12,273.73 billion 0.01 $6.93 billion $5.47 15.57

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Sony Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sony Group beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

