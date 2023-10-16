Analyzing Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) and HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and HireRight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $244.92 million 0.01 -$16.99 million ($8.43) -0.09 HireRight $753.24 million 0.04 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -41.28

HireRight has higher revenue and earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Staffing 360 Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireRight has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Staffing 360 Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. HireRight pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Staffing 360 Solutions pays out -0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HireRight pays out -48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of HireRight shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of HireRight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and HireRight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions N/A N/A N/A HireRight N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Staffing 360 Solutions and HireRight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 HireRight 0 5 3 0 2.38

HireRight has a consensus price target of $12.48, indicating a potential upside of 20.88%. Given HireRight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HireRight is more favorable than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Summary

HireRight beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in March 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

