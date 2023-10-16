Analyzing Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) and Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) and Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Ipsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Ipsen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ipsen has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Ipsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $8,561.00 545.17 -$5.46 million N/A N/A Ipsen $3.33 billion 3.20 $683.36 million N/A N/A

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virax Biolabs Group and Ipsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ipsen 0 4 3 0 2.43

Ipsen has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Ipsen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ipsen is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Ipsen beats Virax Biolabs Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ipsen

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma. The company also provides NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome or chronic renal insufficiency, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents. In addition, it offers Xermelo for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome; and Cometriq to treat medullary thyroid cancer. Ipsen S.A. has agreements with Debiopharm; Exelixis; Galderma; Blueprint Medicines; TerSera Therapeutics; Rhythm Pharmaceuticals; Teijin; Schwabe; BAKX Therapeutics Inc.; and Exicure. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

