Antonetti Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,025 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,025 shares during the period. Cerus comprises 0.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.34. 189,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on CERS

Cerus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.