Antonetti Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,025 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,025 shares during the period. Cerus comprises 0.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.34. 189,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
