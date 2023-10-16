Antonetti Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 448.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 42.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NML stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,201. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

