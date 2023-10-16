Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,433.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 426,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 414,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $171,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 152,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of UNG stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $7.17. 9,233,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,709,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $24.63.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

