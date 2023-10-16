Antonetti Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.63. 945,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

