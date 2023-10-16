Antonetti Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

PXD stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.20. 1,354,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,037. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

