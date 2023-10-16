Antonetti Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. 1,071,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.