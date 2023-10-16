Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 8.8% in September

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock remained flat at $6.57 on Monday. 450,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,119. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $971.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 376,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 79,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

