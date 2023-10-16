Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.04.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of APO opened at $87.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 113.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

