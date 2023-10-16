Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Cut by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.