Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,768,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 382,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,261,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,115,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $450,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.76. 2,368,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,171. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.