Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 475 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.19. The stock had a trading volume of 56,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

