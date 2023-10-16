Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.75. 735,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

