Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

EW traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 384,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

