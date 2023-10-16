Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.