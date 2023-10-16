Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.61. The stock had a trading volume of 301,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,415. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.49.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

