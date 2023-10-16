ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.
ARX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.33.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.7419355 EPS for the current year.
In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
