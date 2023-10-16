ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 12.1% in September

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ArcBest stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

In related news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ArcBest news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcBest by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

