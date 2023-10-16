Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 120,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,796. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

