Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.55. 2,419,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,026,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $779.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,310 shares of company stock valued at $104,137. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.