Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,405. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,043. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

