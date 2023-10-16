Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 262,034 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,034 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 9,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 32,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 96.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.80. 6,485,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,530,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

