Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 59,579 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Garmin worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,418. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

