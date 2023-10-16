Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.52 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

